Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,842.60. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $290.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $292.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

