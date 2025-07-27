Semus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $128.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

