Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $187,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.1% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.48.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,510. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $935.48 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $992.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $983.84. The stock has a market cap of $414.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

