Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,109,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,294,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.