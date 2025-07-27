Alteri Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

HON stock opened at $224.24 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

