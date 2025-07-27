Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 153 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $306.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $340.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

