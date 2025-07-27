Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Buys 320 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,591 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 48,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $454.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.91 and its 200-day moving average is $404.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $455.31. The company has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

