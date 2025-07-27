Intellus Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Intellus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6,396.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.02. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $250.23 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.