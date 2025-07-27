Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $585.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $586.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

