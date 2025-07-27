Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $375.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.59 and its 200 day moving average is $373.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

