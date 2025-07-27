Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

