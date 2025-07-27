Best Utility Stocks Worth Watching – July 24th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Riot Platforms, AutoZone, Ford Motor, Rivian Automotive, and Eaton are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications. Because these services are typically regulated and have predictable demand, utility stocks tend to offer steady dividends and lower share?price volatility, making them attractive for income-oriented investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $29.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.14. The stock had a trading volume of 114,001,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,867,609. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $976.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $482.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,126. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 40,666,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,426,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE:AZO traded up $93.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,864.87. 110,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,708.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3,587.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 35,177,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,199,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 23,480,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,083,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.03. 802,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,432. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $385.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Further Reading