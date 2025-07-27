Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 24th

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, NextEra Energy, Flex, and Constellation Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, installation, or development of solar energy technologies, such as photovoltaic panels, solar inverters, or concentrated solar power systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of the renewable energy sector and to support companies driving the transition away from fossil fuels. Their performance often reflects government policies, technology advances, and fluctuations in energy prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $29.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.14. The stock had a trading volume of 114,001,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,867,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.92. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $623.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.41. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $633.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vistra has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $207.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $71.74. 5,547,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,287,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Flex (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 5,229,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.05. 755,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,968. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Read More