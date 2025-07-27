Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 1,020 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $298.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.02. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $250.23 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

