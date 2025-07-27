Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.2% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 129,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 148,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

