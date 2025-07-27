Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.17.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $313.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $322.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

