Alteri Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6%

Home Depot stock opened at $375.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

