Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

