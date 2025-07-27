RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,251 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $138,585,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of RTX by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,195,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,678 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

RTX Stock Up 1.1%

RTX stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $157.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $3,080,191. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.