Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE TSM opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

