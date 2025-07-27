Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $688.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $644.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $691.64. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

