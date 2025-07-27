iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Decreased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.