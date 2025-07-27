FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHD opened at $27.32 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

