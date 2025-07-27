Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Adobe by 1,414.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,321,000 after purchasing an additional 830,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $365,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $370.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.71. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

