Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,611,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,427,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,533,419,000 after buying an additional 3,841,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,842,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,048,000 after buying an additional 4,486,654 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,277,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,387,000 after buying an additional 1,088,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,615,000 after buying an additional 3,047,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $203.27 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.34 and its 200 day moving average is $186.81. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.15, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

