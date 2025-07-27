Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $585,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 213,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $209.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.32 and a 200-day moving average of $197.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

