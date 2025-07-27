Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 9,576 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $224.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

