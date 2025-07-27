FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,702,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after purchasing an additional 717,591 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,007,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $233.14 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $233.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

