Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of one8zero8 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 57.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 720,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after acquiring an additional 262,866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.43, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $160.39.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

