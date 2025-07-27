CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.18 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $297.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

