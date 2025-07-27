Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,866 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $60,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $374.75 billion, a PE ratio of 690.43, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,654.07. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,563,250. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

