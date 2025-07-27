Orca Investment Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $290.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $292.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

