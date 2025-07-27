Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $447,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.6% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,236.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,072.76.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,669.34. This represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

