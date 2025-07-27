Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $2.43 Million Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $271.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.37 and a 200-day moving average of $215.30. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $272.83.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

