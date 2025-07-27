Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,771,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,272,000 after acquiring an additional 91,591 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 48,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $454.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $455.31.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

