Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 295 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

