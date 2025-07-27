Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.