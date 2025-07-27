Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,011 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

