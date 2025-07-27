Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Accenture by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Accenture by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,513,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,922,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,393,000 after buying an additional 732,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $283.10 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.12.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

