Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 16,983 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,841,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 724,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,416,000 after acquiring an additional 312,878 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $434.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $434.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.02 and its 200 day moving average is $351.82.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.33.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

