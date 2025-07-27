HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

