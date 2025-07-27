HB Wealth Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 169,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 234,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $4,704,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 914,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.0%

VZ stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $181.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

