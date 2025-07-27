Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,012.56.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $811.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $771.95 and its 200-day moving average is $800.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

