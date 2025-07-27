Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Schaeffer Financial LLC

Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 21.3% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

