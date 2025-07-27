5,492 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

