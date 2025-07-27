Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,900. This trade represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3%

ANET stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.