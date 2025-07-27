Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.