Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Reduced by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $403.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.33. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

