Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.68.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

