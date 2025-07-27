Valued Retirements Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valued Retirements Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $585.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $558.95 and its 200-day moving average is $537.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $586.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

